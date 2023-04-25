Law enforcement officers filed charges against 25 people in Lawrence County and rounded up many of them in arrests Tuesday as part of a cooperative effort of multiple agencies.
District Attorney Joshua D. Lamancusa said the effort, dubbed Operation Purge, had been organized to arrest individuals who are considered to be lower-level drug dealers. However, two individuals are charged with corrupt organizations, Lamancusa said.
Some of those facing charges are accused of offenses other than reportedly selling or possessing narcotics.{br class=”Apple-interchange-newline” /}The joint operation targeted individuals countywide for a variety of felony and misdemeanor drug, drug-related and miscellaneous violations.
Altogether, 18 were taken to custody. Some were sent summonses to appear in court and others are expected to turn themselves in with their attorneys, Lamancusa said.
The effort was coordinated among the Lawrence County District Attorney’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, the state police, the New Castle Police Department, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, Group 62, the FBI’s New Castle office and the Department of Homeland Security.
“This operation is probably the most visible cooperative effort, but it wasn’t just a one-time thing. All of these agencies are working together,” Lamancusa said.
Many of the arrests stemmed from several raids that took place in New Castle and in Ellwood City during the past couple of weeks, he said.
“These arrests were part of the District Attorney’s Office’s multi-tiered narcotics policing initiative, whereby all levels of narcotic distribution are targeted: lower, middle, and upper,” he said.
“Today, thanks to strong collaboration with our local law enforcement partners, a drug trafficking operation has been shut down in Lawrence County along with the arrest of numerous street level offenders,” commented Michelle A. Henry, Pennsylvania Attorney General. “These defendants profited from selling illegal drugs that devastate lives across Western Pennsylvania. These arrests are a reminder that our office, alongside the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, the Pennsylvania State Police, and all local law enforcement agencies, will pursue dangerous drug trafficking organizations operating in our commonwealth.”
Those arrested and the charges against them are:
•Ivana Coward, possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility.
•Mankel Hirth, two counts of possession with intent to deliver, four counts of criminal use of a communication facility, and one of person not to possess a gun.
•Michael Brooks, possession with intent to deliver, three counts of criminal conspiracy and 16 counts of criminal use of a communication facility.
•Caden Cox, three counts each of possession with intent to deliver and criminal conspiracy.
•Khaleb Young Bonner, three counts each of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and criminal use of a communication facility.
•Kimberly Carbone, possession with intent to deliver.
•Michael Quear, two counts each of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of communication facility.
•Ricky Perrine Jr., conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
•Virginia Kummer, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
•Joseph Pezzimenti, conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy to possess a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Tracy Markin, conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy to possess a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Amanda Aiken, endangering welfare of child.
•Tori Haybarger, Prostitution.
•Kayla Koszela, possession of a controlled substance, prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Carissa Coleman, prostitution.
•Ira Lee, delivery of a controlled substance, corrupt organizations.
•Kiesha McElroy, delivery of a controlled substance, three counts, and corrupt organizations.
•Jose Perez, delivery of a controlled substance, two counts, and corrupt organizations.
•Dennis Lavonte Reid, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of communication facility.
•Larry Wheeler, possession of a controlled substance, two counts.
•James Koginos, two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Jennifer Street, possession of a controlled substance, two counts.
•Tory Lynn Haybarger, possession of contraband of a controlled substance.
•Tamara Ann Taylor, possession of contraband of a controlled substance.
•Jonathan Joseph Scrim, theft.
