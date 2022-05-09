It didn't take police long to catch a man who reportedly robbed a Highland Avenue convenience store early Sunday.
A tracker placed on the stolen money led them right to James Grim III, 35, of an apartment in the 100 block of West Madison Avenue, according to a criminal complaint.
Grim is accused of having held up the 7-Eleven mart at 608 Highland Ave. around 4:25 a.m. The police caught him on the run while he was en route north on Highland Avenue, the report said. Grim had surrendered himself and laid on the ground as police approached him.
Grim reportedly stole a stack of bills totaling $46 with a GPS tracker attached, the complaint states. The police found a piece of cardboard with a note that said, "Give me all the $ and Newports and no body will b hurt."
The store clerk told police that Grim was walking around inside the store and he grabbed a bottle of iced tea, then approached the counter with the cardboard note. He put the note on the counter and said, "Come on, hurry up," she related.
Believing he had a gun, she said she gave the suspect about $40 with the tracking device.
Police said Grim was wanted by the Lawrence County sheriff's office on two bench warrants. They did not find a gun in his possession, according to the report.
He is charged with two counts of robbery and one count each of theft and receiving stolen property. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $25,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
