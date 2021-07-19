A New Castle police officer used his power of recognition in the arrest of a man whom he chased on a dirt bike.
The officer has charged Michael Patrick Quear, 27, of 3 W. Home St., after Quear reportedly got off the bike and ran on foot during an incident around 8:30 p.m. July 15.
According to a criminal complaint, an officer while on patrol for the city's street crimes unit was in the area of Taylor and Pearson streets when a black dirt bike emerged from a car wash and almost hit the back driver's side of his cruiser. The bike continued on Pearson Street and the officer followed it. The rider stopped on East Division Street and got off and ran in between the houses toward Home Street, the report said.
As the officer was having the bike towed, Quear and another man approached and asked why it was being towed. Quear told the officer he was going to jump on the tow truck and remove the bike.
Police learned that the bike had been reported stolen, and it was returned to the owner. They have charged Quear with receiving stolen property, disorderly conduct, unlawful driving on street and highways, unlawful operation of an ATV in a careless way, driiving without a snowmobile or ATV license, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving with a suspended license.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set his jail bond at $5,000. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.