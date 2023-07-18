A head-on crash Monday between a car and semi truck that burst into flames occurred after the driver of the car crossed the centerline of Route 422, according to state police.
Driver Dylan Jones, the investigating trooper, reported Emon Holmes-Stephenson, 19, of New Castle, was flown to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Emergency units had to cut apart his car to free him, Jones said. He was wearing a seat belt.
Story continues below video
A police report did not include the name of the truck driver, who Jones said was from Conneaut Lake. The driver reportedly escaped the vehicle before it burst into flames, but tried to put out the fire with an extinguisher.
The section of highway, just west of McConnells Mill State Park and the Harley-Davidson store, was closed to traffic for more than five hours while emergency crews cleared the wreckage and cleaned up a spill of about 50 gallons of diesel fuel from the truck.
Police said Holmes-Stephenson apparently fell asleep or for some unknown reason.
State police said a crash that caused a semi truck to burst into flames in on Route 422 Monday was caused by a car crossing the center line and hitting it head-on.
Investigating Trooper Dylan Jones reported that Emon Holmes-Stephenson, 19, of New Castle, was traveling west and fell asleep or for some other reason drove into the oncoming eastbound lane, striking the semi truck's left front with the left side of his silver Chevrolet Impala.
Holmes-Stephenson had to be cut out of the wreckage. He was flown with what appeared to be moderate injuries to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital. His condition was unknown Tuesday.
The truck's driver, whose name was not available but who Jones said is from Conneaut Lake, was not injured. He reportedly veered to the right side of the road to avoid the crash and struck a guardrail.
He tried to extinguish the early flames when the truck started to burn, then he escaped before the fire consumed the entire cab.
The highway was closed to traffic for about 7 hours while emergency crews cleared the wreckage and cleaned up 50-gallons of diesel fuel that had spilled from the truck.
Other tractor-trailers and cars were directed by state police to make U-turns where the road was closed and find another route of travel.
The fire departments of Slippery Rock and Scott townships, Portersville-Muddy Creek and the Shenango Fire District assisted the state police at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.