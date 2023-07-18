State police said a crash that caused a semi truck to burst into flames in on Route 422 Monday was caused by a car crossing the center line and hitting it head-on.

Investigating Trooper Dylan Jones reported that Emon Holmes-Stephenson, 19, of New Castle, was traveling west and fell asleep or for some other reason drove into the oncoming eastbound lane, striking the semi truck's left front with the left side of his silver Chevrolet Impala.

Holmes-Stephenson had to be cut out of the wreckage. He was flown with what appeared to be moderate injuries to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital. His condition was unknown Tuesday.

The truck's driver, whose name was not available but who Jones said is from Conneaut Lake, was not injured. He reportedly veered to the right side of the road to avoid the crash and struck a guardrail.

He tried to extinguish the early flames when the truck started to burn, then he escaped before the fire consumed the entire cab.

The highway was closed to traffic for about 7 hours while emergency crews cleared the wreckage and cleaned up 50-gallons of diesel fuel that had spilled from the truck.

Other tractor-trailers and cars were directed by state police to make U-turns where the road was closed and find another route of travel.

The fire departments of Slippery Rock and Scott townships, Portersville-Muddy Creek and the Shenango Fire District assisted the state police at the scene.