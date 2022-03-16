State police are warning local residents not to provide any information over the phone to unknown callers after a loan for $20,833 was opened in a woman's name.
According to a police report, a 58-year-old unsuspecting woman was receiving text messages from an unknown number. She researched the company whose number matched the text messages and discovered it was from Florida. She contacted the company and gave them her biographical information, and as a result, a loan was opened in her name, police reported.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who encounters any similar incidents is encouraged to call the state police at (724) 598-2211, or their local police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.