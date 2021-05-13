+2 Homicide suspect bucks arrest in court Croton neighbors remember Margret Kahrer as a sweet lady. John Micco was known as "a gem" of a guy. Kevin Ross is known by his neighbors for cutting their lawns, even at houses that are in foreclosure.

Wednesday evening was not the first time recently that police were summoned to the 1010 block of Dewey Avenue for gunfire.

The first incident, reported on April 11, also involved Louis Vincent Esposito, police said.

Esposito was arrested as a suspect Wednesday in the evening killing of his 81-year-old mother, Margret Kahrer, and his 78-year-old landlord, John Micco. He also is accused of shooting and wounding his neighbor, Kevin Ross, twice in the chest.

According to an April 11 police report, New Castle police received a call around 7:50 p.m. that night about gunshots in the 1010 block of Dewey Avenue. Police upon arriving determined there were no injuries, and that Esposito had fired a gun from his residence, the report said. Officers confiscated a .357-caliber revolver they found lying on an upstairs bed, along with a plastic tote and a holster. They noted there was one spent casing, the report said.

A witness told police the gun had been fired in the kitchen toward the door.

Salem said the police interviewed both men involved, but neither side wanted to press charges. Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa determined that no charges would be filed in that incident, pending further investigation.

Esposito is now in the Lawrence County jail, facing two counts of homicide and one count each of attempted homicide and attempted escape for the Wednesday evening incidents. Police said that during questioning about the Wednesday night deaths and the shooting, Esposito pulled the police station fire alarm and unsuccessfully tried to run out the door.

An autopsy is pending for the two victims, and Ross survived and is hospitalized.

