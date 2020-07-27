WEST MIFFLIN (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania say search crews have found the body of a 14-year-old girl who was missing in the Monongahela River near Pittsburgh.
West Mifflin police said the girl’s body was found at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday a few feet upstream of the Mansfield bridge.
The girl was with relatives fishing in the river and was reported missing at about 6 p.m. Friday, police said.
More than 100 search and rescue personnel spent more than four hours looking for her Friday night and resumed the effort on Saturday morning.
