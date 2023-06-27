New Castle police are investigating the cause of the apparent condition of a 1 1/2-year-old girl who was transported to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh on Sunday.
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem said the police are awaiting medical records from the hospital in the probe.
More information will be available as the police gather more information, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.