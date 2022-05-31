The New Castle Police Department is offering a reward for information in the disappearance of Melissa Henson.
Henson went missing on or around Jan. 17, 2021, from what was reported as the North Hill area.
The police said they believe there are individuals who possess pertinent information that could assist in this case and also bring much needed closure to her family and friends
Henson is described as being a white female, approximately 5-foot-4 with dark shoulder length hair and green eyes. Henson has tattoos on her left foot — a heart with an arrow — and right arm — the name "Aubry."
Anyone with information in reference to this case is asked to contact the NCPD Criminal Investigative Unit at (724) 656-3589 or tips can be left on the tip line at www.newcastlepd.com.
