New Castle police are continuing to probe the circumstances of how a missing Mahoningtown woman died.
Sabrina Salamon, 39, of Madison Street, had been missing since she was involved in a traffic accident Dec. 19. Her body was found around 4 p.m. Thursday by a member of the Walkers Volunteer Search Party. The group, and the police, had been looking for her for two weeks. Her body was found in a backyard hot tub, police say.
Meanwhile, an East Side woman who lived in the house where Salamon’s body was found was arrested two hours later for operating what police say was an online prostitution business.
Brittany Flory, 30, of 574 E. Long Ave., was taken into custody at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Galbreath Street after she tried to solicit an undercover officer for prostitution, according to a criminal complaint filed by the New Castle police.
The search for Salamon was exhaustive, the volunteers said.
“We started (Thursday) morning with a large portion of our group searching Cascade Park, said Marcia Black, one of the group’s leaders. “We did the entire park, then Gaston Park, and a couple more areas. Then we went back to the (Long Avenue) house on a tip.”
Black said one of the volunteers went back to check the hot tub because it was on the list to check.
“We had a lot of leads telling us all different areas,” Black said. When the volunteers looked, they found Salamon and immediately called the police chief, who took over the scene and contacted Salamon’s family, who arrived shortly thereafter.
“They have closure now,” Black said. “It’s just so sad.”
She credited the New Castle police for being “so helpful and so kind to us during the search. They went out of their way to help us.”
Lawrence County Coroner Rich “R.J.” Johnson said an autopsy was being performed late Friday afternoon to determine Salamon’s cause of death.
Chief Bobby Salem said Friday that police knew that Flory and Salamon were close acquaintances, and they learned that Flory was one of the last people to have talked to Salamon. He said the investigation into Salamon’s death is ongoing and is pending results of the autopsy. No other information about the case is being released, he said.
According to the prostitution complaint filed against Flory, New Castle narcotics detectives executed a prostitution detail in the city Thursday evening after receiving numerous complaints about women walking around the city’s South Side, trying to solicit money for sexual favors.
They arrested Flory and Spring Heather Brunswick, 35, of 620 S. Ray St., Thursday in two separate incidents.
The police were aware of an online escort service that they believe was operated by Flory, the report said, and the site said cash would be accepted. A picture of Flory and a contact phone number also were listed on the website.
The police around 6 p.m. sent a text to the phone number and arranged a deal with Flory for $60, the report said, and she directed the undercover officer to pick her up on Galbreath Street.
The police arrived at the location at 7:15 p.m. and arrested Flory. They found two folded lottery tickets containing about 0.50 grams of suspected heroin in her jeans pocket, the court papers state.
Flory is charged with prostitution and possession of a controlled substance.
In the Brunswick’s arrest, an officer was driving on South Mill Street around 6:30 p.m. and saw a woman, later identified as Brunswick, walking north on the sidewalk, waving at passing cars. She approached an undercover officer who asked her if she was working and she said yes. He motioned her into his vehicle and she initiated a offer to perform favors for him for $20, the criminal complaint states.
Brunswick also is charged with prostitution.
Both women were arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who released them on non-monetary bonds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.