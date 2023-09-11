A Lower East Side woman has been arrested for reportedly stabbing her estranged husband in the arm.
New Castle police charged Shannon Viggiano, 44, of North Ray Street, in connection with the reported domestic incident that resulted in Ricky Wise, 50, being taken to the hospital.
According to a criminal complaint, police arrived at Viggiano's residence around 1:15 a.m. Saturday to find her standing on the sidewalk. She denied having stabbed Wise, the police reported.
The police found Wise inside a disabled vehicle on Croton Avenue, and he told them Wise had stabbed him, and they arrested her.
The police interviewed Wise at the hospital and he told them he and Wise are separated and that he went to the house to collect some of his belongings. He said Viggiano approached him holding a knife when he entered the house. He said that as he tried to leave, she stabbed him in the bicep of his left arm, according to the complaint.
A witness who is an acquaintance of Wise told police that Wise had called his current girlfriend to go over there and she went with her. When they entered the house, she saw Viggiano leaning over Wise with a knife in her hand, police reported.
His girlfriend told police they arrived to hear yelling and when they went inside, Wise had been stabbed. The two women were trying to remove him from the house, the report said.
Viggiano is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and simple assault and harassment.
She was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed her to the Lawrence County jail on a $30,000 bond.
Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
