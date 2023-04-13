Two men are facing drug-related charges after police reportedly found them with suspected cocaine and fentanyl in a vehicle while parked outside of a convenience store.
New Castle police arrested Scott Cartwright, 42, of Game Farm Road, Scott Township, and Chuck Gerald Chism Jr., 32, of Westview Terrace, during the incident that occurred around 9 p.m. April 6.
According to a criminal complaint, officers were patrolling the city's East Side when they saw a white Chevrolet SUV pull into the back lot of a convenience store. When the vehicle left the lot, the driver failed to use a turn signal and the registration plate lamp was burned out, police said. The officer followed the vehicle and pulled it over at Spruce and Chestnut streets, the report said.
Cartwright was identified as the driver and Chism as his passenger. Cartwright reportedly told the officer he could search the car and said there was a crack pipe inside. The police also found 4.9 grams of suspected fentanyl, 14.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine, containers of suspected medical marijuana with someone else's name on them, a straw with residue and a digital scale.
The vehicle was towed.
Cartwright is charged with one count of possession and three counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, one count possession of drug paraphernalia and two traffic and vehicle violations.
Chism is charged with three counts of possession, and one count of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both were arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed them to the Lawrence County jail on $25,000 bonds each.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
