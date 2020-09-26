+5 Police investigating shooting death A North Hill man is dead, and New Castle police are seeking information from anyone who know…

New Castle police have arrested three people in connection to a March shooting death on the city's West Side.

Police charged Tyler McMillan, Karalinn Perrotta and Khalil Newman in connection with the March 24 death of 25-year-old Andre Robinson of Blaine Street. Robinson was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a Chevy Equinox around 3:30 a.m. that day in the parking lot of the McGrath Manor apartment building at 814 W. Washington St.

Police detectives learned through the investigation that Robinson was killed as a result of an ongoing feud with McMillan. The investigation showed McMillan, Newman and Perrotta planned to set up Robinson and subsequently kill him.

The police department's critical incident response team donned its combat gear and surrounded the house Friday afternoon, taking McMillan and Perrotta into custody at a property on Lathrop Street, according to police chief Bobby Salem. Newman was arrested at a residence on Lutton Street.

McMillan is charged with homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, persons (felon) not to possess firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license and two counts of receiving stolen property (firearms). Perrotta is charged with conspiracy to commit homicide and two counts of receiving stolen property. Newman is charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide.

Additionally, a search warrant was executed at a residence at 1207 Huron Ave. Officers seized three firearms, numerous weapon magazines and ammunition, several bags of suspected ecstasy pills and a digital scale. Two of the weapons were reported stolen.