Three people were arrested Friday when local narcotics agents seized suspected heroin and ecstasy pills, cash, ammunition and other drugs from two houses.
Lawrence County district attorney agents working with New Castle and Union Township police departments served sealed search warrants at 910 Dewey Ave. and at 508 Butz St.
Police entered the Dewey Avenue house on the city's North Hill just after midnight and arrested Adrianne Lombardo, 39, and Darryl Lamount Jones, 34, both of that address. Another male and two male juveniles also were in the house at the time.
Police seized $9,075 in cash, 96 suspected ecstasy pills and three boxes containing 58 total rounds of 40-caliber ammunition.
The police searched the Butz Street house at 6:15 a.m. And confiscated 106.5 grams of suspected heroin, 1.4 grams of suspected cocaine and 9.4 grams of suspected marijuana, according to a criminal complaint.
They arrested Brett Baldelli, 38, of that address, who police said was there alone. District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa coined the raids as "Operation Dewey Butz," and said they were a result of complaints from citizens and an undercover investigation.
Lombardo, Jones and Baldelli each are charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.
They were lodged in the Lawrence County jail.
