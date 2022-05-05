A registered sex offender accused of beating a woman in Wampum last month is now in police custody.
New Castle police arested Walter Henry Guffey, 38 of Wampum, April 27 in West Pittsburg.
Police Chief Bobby Salem said police received an anonymous call around 3 a.m. Guffey was among three men who were outside in the backyard of a house on Fourth Street. Guffey gave the officers a false name, Salem said, and his department intends to charge him with false identification to a police officer.
Guffey was wanted on a warrant for charges filed by state police, who had been looking for him since April 24 when he reportedly hit a woman with a log and tried to strangle her at his residence on John F. Kennedy Street in Wampum around 4:30 a.m. that day.
Police said the woman, who summoned them from a different location in the borough, suffered severe facial injuries and she escaped from him.
He is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, terroristic threats, harassment and two counts of simple assault in connection with his reported attack on the woman.
He was arraigned on those charges by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $75,000 bond.
He also was wanted on outstanding warrants for non-traffic citations for criminal mischief/property damage and public drunkenness that were filed against him last year.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
The state police credited the media in their news release for published information that assisted them in the investigation and locating Guffey.
Guffey has been a registered sex offender with the state police under Megan’s Law in Pennsylvania since 2018. He is listed on the primary offense registry for his conviction in an incident that occurred out of state, of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor victim younger than 16.
