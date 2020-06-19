A New Castle man is in the Lawrence County jail after New Castle police say they confiscated a high-powered assault rifle and ammunition in his car during a traffic stop.
Officers arrested Derek John Caraway Jr., 34, who has addresses at 701 W. Washington St. and 111 S. Milton St., after pulling him over on East Washington Street near South Mill Street around 9 p.m. Saturday. The license plate on the white Cadillac he was driving said, “Right to Travel,” with some letters and numbers, and could not be tracked, police said.
The driver failed to provide the officer with his identity and said he was “a traveler” in North America. He said he did not have a license and that his license plate was “private,” the police reported.
The police said he produced an Alloidal American National Identification card that identified him as “Sah Ra Y-Hudi Bey.”
He eventually told police his real name, the report said.
As Caraway opened the trunk to give officers his proper vehicle registration information, they saw in plain view a bulging black rifle case, police reported.
The police,, upon checking his license information, learned Caraway was wanted on multiple active warrants from Union Township and Lawrence and Clearfield counties and that his license is suspended. Caraway was arrested, and two other occupants in the car called for rides.
A man who arrived there identified himself and told the officers that he wanted to get a firearm from inside Caraway’s car, but police said he could not provide proof of ownership.
The police impounded the car and learned that Caraway is a convicted felon who is not allowed to possess a gun.
Upon obtaining a search warrant, the police executed the warrant on the car and found a black Windham Weaponry assault rifle in a case, plus 152 live .223 rounds, including 19 dull point, 9 regular tipped and 124 green-tipped “armor penetrating” rounds, the officers reported. Additionally, they found two 30-round magazines, the report said.
Caraway is charged with illegal possession of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence, false identification to police, driving while his license is suspended, driving an unregistered vehicle, improper display of a license plate and driving without rear lights. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.
