A Perry Township man is in custody, accused of shooting and injuring another man with a pellet gun.
Ellwood City police have arrested Franklin Vincent Cesare-Hesse, 33, of Portersville Road, in connection with the incident that happened at his house around 4:15 p.m. Monday. Charges were filed against him Tuesday.
According to a criminal complaint, Cesare-Hesse reportedly shot the man in the leg and the cheek at close range during an argument about the sale of a vehicle. The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital. He told police when Cesare-Hesse initially shot him, he fell to the ground, then Cesare-Hesse stood over him and shot him again in the head.
The police retrieved the gun from Cesare-Hesse’s vehicle and he was arrested.
He is charged with aggravated and simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright and confined to the Lawrence County jail on $100,000 bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
