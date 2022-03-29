Most people spend money trying to win the lottery.
A former Walmart employee reportedly helped himself to $40,050 of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets from the store without paying for them, claiming he won only $2,000 on them when he cashed them in at Giant Eagle in Neshannock Township.
The Union Township police on Monday arrested Steven Lorenzo Donnarumo, 27, of Boardman, Ohio, for the thefts that were reported by Walmart’s management. Donnarumo had been working at the Walmart store when the thefts reportedly occurred.
He is facing 36 felony charges — 18 counts of theft and 18 counts of receiving stolen property.
According to a criminal complaint, the police were alerted to the reported thefts Monday by the store’s asset manager. He was fired from his job at that time and escorted off the property, the report said. The police were given files containing video evidence, images and emails from the Pennsylvania Lottery in reference to every theft that had occurred, between Jan. 27 and March 17.
Donnarumo admitted to police in an interview, and gave a written statement, saying that he would take stacks of 50 tickets at a time and activate them and put them in his pants, a couple of times a week, complaint states.
He was arraigned Monday afternoon by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who released him on a non-monetary bond, pending his preliminary hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.