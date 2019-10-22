A four-wheeler that led police on a high-speed chase through Union Township eventually became stuck in a ravine, according to Union Township police.
As a result, the police arrested Neshannock Township resident Grant Bailey, 28, of 3013 Pinehurst Drive, who was the driver of the ATV in pursuit.
According to a criminal complaint, the police spotted a black and blue Polaris RZR going north on Harbor-Edinburg Road, accelerating to unsafe speed. It passed a car on the shoulder side of the road that was stopped at a red light, then it turned onto Route 422, going through the red light without using any type of signaling, police reported.
The officer in the patrol car tried to pull over the ATV but it accelerated to a speed as high as 90 mph, the report said. The four-wheeler then abruptly turned off the road and into some woods near East Harbor Road. The officer got out with his gun drawn and ran after the ATV on foot, damaging his uniform, according to the complaint. The ATV entered a ravine and became stuck, the police said, and the driver, identified as Bailey, was trying to get the vehicle unstuck as the officer approached with his gun pointed, the report said.
Bailey moved away from ATV and was arrested, police said, and a female passenger also was ordered out of the ATV.
The officer reported that a pill bottle was in Bailey’s pocket that contained 34 pills that were suspected Adderall, an amphetamine, and three other unidentified pills.
Neither occupant of the ATV was injured, police reported. The ATV was towed. Neshannock Township police assisted at the scene.
Bailey is charged with fleeing and eluding police, resisting arrest, recklessly endangering other persons, criminal mischief, misbranding controlled substances, reckless and careless driving, turn signal violations, disregarding traffic lanes and signals and driving on streets and highways.
District Judge Scott A. McGrath committed him to the Lawrence County jail on $10,000 bond.
