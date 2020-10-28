The lights have been flipped off for the annual drive-thru light show in Cascade Park.
Mayor Chris Frye announced Wednesday the Cascade of Lights has been canceled indefinitely.
"I am devastated to share this news with you," Frye said in a release.
The drive-thru light show has been a staple in New Castle for more than 20 years and featured more than 100 displays placed around the park. The event attracted thousands of patrons who drove around the park to view them.
"With all that has taken place, I feel soliciting donations for this event is discourteous," Frye said, referencing COVID-19.
Frye explained the city spends nearly $30,000 annually for the event.
"The city can no longer bear the brunt of this expense," he said. "We will continue to work hard to bring you the unique events you love. Though it is true that out Cascade of Lights event will not take place this year and is questionable for subsequent years, we continue to strive toward our purpose — revitalizing New Castle."
