The Lawrence County courts picked the first jury this week since COVID-19 closed down many public proceedings in March.
However, the jurors chosen did not get to serve. Before they could be called into the courtroom Tuesday morning, Tihry Lamar Gardner, 27, who was to stand trial, instead entered a guilty plea to aggravated assault.
He was accused of having shot a gun outside a Westview Terrace apartment when a stray bullet entered a second-floor apartment and hit a woman who was getting out of her bed.
Gardner, whose last known address was 105 N. Lee Ave., is to be sentenced for the offense at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in the courtroom of President Judge Dominick Motto. He faces a possible 21/2 to 5 years in state prison.
Twelve jurors plus two alternates had been chosen Monday in a newly remodeled courtroom, which was large enough to allow the masked prospective jurors to sit socially distanced. Mott’s seat on the bench was yet unfinished, because the remodeling is not yet complete.
The distancing also was to have been exercised in the trial courtroom, where jurors were prepared to sit in chairs and in the first row of spectator benches instead of in the jury box, where they would have been too close together.
The case against Gardner was prosecuted by assistant district attorney William Flannery, who said that a plea offer had been on the table for awhile, but Gardner indicated he wanted to go to trial. His defense attorney is John Bongivengo.
Gardner had been facing multiple charges in the Nov. 19, 2018, shooting. The reported victim, who was 20 at the time of the shooting, suffered a random bullet wound to the leg when shots were fired from the street outside of her apartment on Sankey Street.
According to a criminal complaint, she told police that she was lying in bed and heard the gunfire, and she stood up and was hit by the bullet.
A witness told police she had seen Gardner walking backward in the parking lot, shooting a gun toward one of the buildings.
She said she saw flashes coming from Gardner’s hand during the gunfire and as she turned to run, she fell in the mud.
