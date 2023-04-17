The transformation of Lawrence Village Plaza into Shenango Commons has taken another step forward.
In January, Shenango Township supervisors struck a deal with Dennis “Chip” Harrup, the out-of-town owner of the 60-year-old, half-empty shopping center, to subdivide the 26-acre facility on Ellwood Road and create a public-private partnership to bring local money into its resurrection.
Nine lots were created, of which three that comprise one wing of the plaza remain in Harrup’s ownership. The other investors are Joe Saad, who bought the former PNC Bank building into which he will relocate his plaza Pizza Joe’s restaurant; DePorzio Restaurant Group, which will build a Coney Island restaurant along Ellwood Road; and Wish Development, which bought the remaining wing of the plaza, the former Kmart building and a lot that will be used to create a road connecting Route 65 to Old Pittsburgh Road, traveling through a razed section of the plaza and the township park behind it.
The subdivisions were formally approved by the supervisors Thursday, paving the way for closings to proceed on all the sales agreements.
“Everybody was waiting to actually close on these properties until the subdivision was done,” Supervisor Brandon Rishel noted. “They couldn’t actually close until the subdivision was completed.”
Earlier in the evening, the supervisors — acting as the township’s economic development corporation — added another boost to the plaza redo by approving over $800,000 in community block grants for the four parties. All the money was to go toward the purchase price and rehabilitation of the parcels.
Saad received $175,000, DePorzio was granted $75,000 and Wish was given separate grants for the Kmart building and the plaza wing of $400,000 and $150,000, respectively.
Harrup was given two grants totaling $6,932 for reimbursement of costs related to the subdivision process.
Finally, the supervisors also approved naming the road that will bisect that plaza as Town Center Drive.
In other matters, the supervisors:
•Tabled a request for approval of a stormwater management plan tied to the redevelopment of the Sheetz convenience store and gas station at the intersection of routes 422 and 388. The company plans to raze the existing facility and replace it with a larger, 6,132-square-foot version. The property straddles the Shenango-Slippery Rock Township border, although only the gas pumps of the new facility will be located in Shenango. Demolition is expected to begin in September, with the new store opening in February.
•Approved a resolution to enter into a public meeting to discuss a proposed merger with South New Castle Borough. That meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 27 at the Shenango Area Fire District hall on West Byers Avenue in the borough.
•Awarded a contract for the 2023 bituminous asphalt project to Youngblood Paving for $203,117.
•Awarded a contract to Youngblood Paving for road resurfacing at a cost of $114,715.
•Awarded a contract for the demolition of the former Morrone Auto Parts building on Ellwood Road to Watkins Turf Care for $65,000.
•Agreed to advertise for hearings on amendments to the recently passed zoning ordinance.
•Hired two seasonal public works employees at a rate of $12 per hour for each.
•Approved an agreement with South New Castle Borough to provide code enforcement services.
•Approved advertising the sale of four township vehicles – a pair of 2004 Chevy Impalas, a 1999 International dump truck and a 1990 International sewer vac truck – through municibid.com
•Approved the hiring of Altsman Closings to repair the surface of the township park pickleball courts for $3,138, and for Mr. Fence to repair the fence around the courts for $5,740.
•Approved motions to have D&R Garage Doors replace the police garage doors for $7,765 and for Ken Shiderly Construction to renovated the police department garage at at cost of $22,000.
