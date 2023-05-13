It’s perhaps best known as the signature song of Willie Nelson.

However, “On The Road Again” might also describe the questions Shenango Township Supervisor Brandon Rishel is asked most when it comes to the redevelopment of Lawrence Village Plaza.

Earlier this year, the township entered into a public-private partnership that subdivided the moribund, 1960s-era shopping center into nine lots, three of which were retained by out-of-town owner Dennis “Chip” Harrup. The others were purchased by local investors who, like Harrup, have plans to inject new life into the Ellwood Road facility.

Part of the plan also includes the development of a road through the plaza, and the demolition of a portion of the existing building that will allow the road to extend to the township park on the other side. Eventually, plans are to extend the roadway all the way to Old Pittsburgh Road, with a roadbed already created on adjoining park property that the township recently purchased.

“It seems like the community is very upset about the road more than anything that’s out there,” Rishel said. “The road is there. It’s asphalt now, it’s a road now. The developer is responsible to improve what’s there. We’re not milling this up and building a new road or anything else.

“But you have to provide access for nine commercial properties within our community. That’s what that’s doing, providing access for those. There’s no chance of development without that access.”

The township’s responsibility in the road portion of the plaza project is minimal, Rishel went on.

“The only section of road that the township was ever putting in was about 80 feet of road from where the asphalt ends at the back of the (plaza) property line to where the parking lot is at the park. There’s just a little tiny section there. That parking lot at the park would almost be utilized as a roundabout at that point.”

As far as the road from the park to the Old Pittsburgh Road, that plan has been in place for two years, long before the launch of the public-private plaza initiative.

“There’s stone there,” Rishel said. “Because funding sources don’t allow, it is not on the slate to pave anything going to the Old Pittsburgh Road unless we are able to get a multimodal grant. That’s what we’re shooting for, a grant that is going to bring those resources back here.”

According to the state Department of Community and Economic Development website, “The Multimodal Transportation Fund provides grants to encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to the residents of the commonwealth.”

“We’ve made some great contacts in Harrisburg,” Rishel said, “and we’ll be doing everything we can to achieve those funding sources, but in reality, you’re talking 2028 or later that anything would be there.”

Rishel encouraged residents who have questions about the plaza plan to call the township for answers, rather than listen to scuttlebutt.

“There are so many misguided things out there, like Shenango Township taxpayer money funded this,” he said. “Your taxpayer money at a federal level funded this. This money was going to communities. Our communities never got this type of funding. We’ve never attempted to get this type of funding. These are federal tax dollars that were going to Allegheny County, to Philadelphia, to Montgomery County.

“We fought and we got this money brought here, and we’re doing something for our community.”

As far as major changes in the plaza, Rishel said that it will probably be next year before those begin to take place. However, he noted that minor improvements such as painting, light replacement and sidewalk upgrades already are taking place.

“Right now, it’s Band-Aids on some gaping wounds that we’ve had over there,” he said. “I think it’s the mindset of the buyers right now that even though there is going to be demolition of pieces and stuff pulled apart, they still want to make what’s there at least livable by our community until 2024, when some of the bigger things are going to happen.”

