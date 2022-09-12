Dennis “Chip” Harrup has had enough.
The Virginia resident who purchased the Lawrence Village Plaza in 2017 for $2.3 million has declined comment throughout much of the time that Shenango Township supervisors have been pushing for back taxes they say are owed on the facility to be paid, and for alleged code violations to be remedied.
However, after the supervisors voted Thursday to initiate a conservatorship process — a legal filing that would allow them to manage the property — Harrup reached out to the New Castle News, accusing the township of sabotaging its own stated efforts to reinvigorate the plaza and of having a hidden goal behind its crusade.
“I’ve sat here quietly for over two years,” Harrup said by phone on Saturday.
“I now have enough to speak loud and clear, and I will do that with the appropriate attorneys … This isn’t over by a long shot.”
Harrup acknowledged his purchase of the plaza, but added that in 2019, he brought in a partner, Wes Edwards, in an attempt to refinance the deal.
The move was structured in such a way, Harrup said, that Edwards became the manager of the LLC that controls the plaza, while Harrup was to become a silent partner — “which I was,” he said.
As the township’s complaints about the plaza mounted, Harrup said, he was powerless to act because he was not the manager of the LLC.
In March, though, Harrup said, Edwards filed for bankruptcy for the LLC, and Harrup has been attempting a refinance that would enable him to remove his partner from the equation and take total control of the plaza.
The township’s threats to pursue conservatorship — first mentioned in February and acted upon officially last week — have twice thwarted those efforts, Harrup said, prompting lenders with whom he’d arranged financing to back out of their commitments.
“I did a sign-off from the bankruptcy trustee to allow me to take it over,” he said.
“We were slated to close (on Monday). We are now not closing on Monday because of this newspaper article (about Thursday’s supervisors’ meeting) and their conservatorship threats again.
“This is the second time that they have caused the closing not to take place, to not have their back taxes paid, and to not have the property improved like they want. I am not the issue here. I will gladly pay any taxes that have not been paid, and I will redevelop the property. But I can’t do that until the property is all in my name. I have met with (supervisors) Frank Augustine and Brandon Rishel and them all, and they all know this.”
ROAD PLAN
Moreover, Harrup said, Shenango’s supervisors have an agenda that goes beyond taxes and property maintenance.
“They asked me to let them cut a road through the old Dunham Sporting Goods (a storefront at the elbow of the plaza) and destroy 25,000 square feet of my property so they can get to their little park behind the plaza,” Harrup said. “That is what this is about.
“That was the pitch to me three years ago: ‘We want to cut a road to our park.’ So this is the second time this year they have caused their own stoppage of what they want done, but understand what they want done — they want a road to their park.
I have had to let them show a series of decisions that can’t be explained — unless you know what they want to do.
So now I can hand this to the biggest law firm in Philadelphia and sit back and wait — or they can shut up and let businessmen do what they do, create jobs and pay taxes.”
Harrup also accused the supervisors of attempting to have some of his tenants join them in blocking his refinance efforts by asking them not to sign an estoppel.
In commercial real estate an estoppel is a document, signed by a tenant verifying the terms, conditions and status of a lease.
“Each lender requires each tenant to sign an estoppel so they’re not getting into a problem,” Harrup said, adding that his property manager told him Saturday that three of his tenants were told by the township not to sign “so that I could not refinance my property.”
RISHEL RESPONDS
Reached by phone Saturday evening, Rishel responded to Harrup’s allegations.
The supervisors said that the township was not aware Harrup was supposed to close Monday on a refinancing deal prior to announcing its conservatorship decision on Thursday.
“We are willing to work with anybody that will work with our community,” he said.
“If Chip were to close tomorrow on a refinance, we would work with him however we could. He told us seven, eight, maybe 10 weeks ago that he had new lending in place and was able to do all this. But this is the same story that we get month after month, year after year, five years after five years — that he has a plan in place and that it’s going to happen. It never does.”
Rishel said the township is aware of the bankruptcy proceedings initiated by Edwards, and said that the issuance of code violations against Harrup — who maintains that he cannot remedy them until he owns all of the property — have been done on the advice of legal counsel.
“We were advised not to proceed with code enforcement violations against Wes, and that we were to withdraw anything against him,” Rishel said, “but we were to continue to file — by advisement of our legal counsel — against Chip.”
Rishel denied Harrup’s accusations of the township advising his tenants not to sign an estoppel, saying he was aware of the documents because the tenants had approached the township with questions. “But by no means would we give any representation,” he said.
“Each one of those, I believe, contacted their own legal, and they made their own decisions on what to do and what not.”
However, Rishel said, the township did propose creating a road through the middle of the plaza.
“This is absolutely true,” he said. “We did throw out a plan that does have that in it, but that was just one plan. This was when the parking lot was in disrepair. He flew in, and we pitched a plan to him that we would put a township roadway through the middle. We would put green space on the left- and right-hand sides, and we would then open up a roadway that would go towards our park.
“We would also help him reduce his cost of paving the parking lot. He was unwilling to do that because he didn’t want to lose any square footage of his empty storefront.”
Rishel said the township also has offered to provide Harrup with “100 percent” of its American Rescue Plan funds, provided that he agree to terms regarding investment on his own part.
“He has no determination to do that, whatsoever,” Rishel said, “and every single date he’s given us always passes, and we’re back in the same situation.”
Harrup said that he always has had interest in maintaining and developing the plaza, but that he lost the ability to do so in the partnership deal.
“When I had it for a year by myself, the parking lot was done, the roofs were fixed, the taxes were paid,” he said.
“I’ve been spending money up there monthly, out of my own pocket, on everything they’ve asked. But every time I’m ready to close on a deal, they do this in the newspaper, and the funding source goes away.”
