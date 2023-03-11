+2 Township shares Lawrence Village investors Plans to reinvigorate Lawrence Village Plaza through a subdivision and public-private partne…

When the dust clears on a plan to subdivide Lawrence Village Plaza into nine parcels, there will be four landlords in the mix.

Shenango Township supervisors said Thursday current plaza owner Dennis “Chip” Harrup will retain three of the parcels, while Wish Development will own four, and Joe Saad and the Greg DePorzio Restaurant Group will own one each.

All four buyers spoke with The News by phone Friday.

DENNIS ‘CHIP’ HARRUP

Harrup said he is “cautiously optimistic” about the initiative.

“Everything is still ongoing and in verbal format,” he said. “Until I get things in writing, I don’t generally consider them done. But I do believe that everything being told to me is genuine. I believe this will all happen, and the plan they told you about (Thursday) night is exactly what I said I would do. But we have a lot of things to accomplish before that’s going to close.

“I’m also working on other tenants and other things, but none of that is announce-able right now. The path that they’ve taken right now makes sense, they’ve made it make sense financially to me. As long as this is real, everything should work out very well for the township, as well as for myself.”

GREG DEPORZIO

In February, MP Coney Island announced on its Facebook page DePorzio had bought one of the restaurant’s newly created franchise opportunities, and that it would be built in Shenango Township.

DePorzio confirmed Friday it would be going up along Ellwood Road on the current site of the plaza.

“I have a signed contract for the outparcel between Hugger Mugger and the entrance to the plaza,” he said Friday, “and I have consensual plans for Coney Island. We’re excited to be part of the redevelopment at Lawrence Village Plaza.”

If the subdivision and sales are finalized by June 1, as the township hopes, DePorzio said he envisions the restaurant could be open “probably by the end of ‘23 or early in ‘24.”

JOE SAAD

According to supervisors, Saad, who owns the plaza’s Pizza Joe’s location, is buying the parcel on which the former PNC Bank building sits.

Saad confirmed he is involved in the public-private process, but does not yet want to say what plans he has for the site.

“I should probably wait because I don’t have everything approved right now, but as soon as I do, I’d be glad to let you know,” he said. “The landlord and I have spoken, but nothing is written up yet. So I don’t want to put the cart before the horse.”

MIKE WISH

The chief executive officer of Wish Development said he is excited to help bring new life to Lawrence Village Plaza, much as he did at Shenley Square on Highland Avenue and Nesbit Place (the former Fisher’s Big Wheel headquarters) in Neshannock Township.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with the property. I just think it needs the right attention, the right management, and the right investment,” Wish said. “This is kind of my favorite kind of project … Most recently I did the Big Beaver Plaza down on (Route) 18 that sat vacant for years. It was just absolutely horrendous, and now it’s 100 percent and brought a lot of jobs and nice businesses to the area.

“It’s more satisfying, honestly, to breathe new life into one of these old projects than it is to cut dirt and build new.”

Wish will be purchasing four of the nine parcels that the subdivision will create, including the existing Hugger Mugger restaurant, which will stay, and the former Kmart building, as well as a portion of the plaza itself.

He’s also buying and developing a section that will become a through roadway, one that will stretch back to the township park behind the plaza and all the way to Old Pittsburgh Road.

“The subdivision provides for a roadway, which ultimately I’ll dedicate to the municipality, that will connect the park to (Route) 65,” he said. “It will be a tree-lined boulevard and it should present very well.”

He said the first part of his plan is to get to know the existing tenants and share with them his vision for the site.

“The idea of a strip center is synergy,” he said. “I think when we get a beautiful, municipal roadway cut in there and we complete facade improvements and we enhance the tenant mix, it’s going to be advantageous for everyone. It’s going to make the property more valuable and it’s absolutely going to benefit the folks that are there.”

Wish said he has some ideas for the former Kmart building, but nothing specific that he can share at the moment.

The priorities now, he said, are to upgrade the facility, then to launch a professional marketing campaign to identify good users.

“I know there’s a strong preference in the community for retail,” he said, “and that’s what we’re going to push toward. But at the end of the day, I might have my ideas, but the consumer market is what decides what a property is worth, and what you’re going to do with it.

“But we’ve got a good history of doing these things. I think you do a good job, you present a compelling value, and I think we’ll be successful.”

