The owner of the Lawrence Village Plaza has taken initial steps toward resolving the issues that Shenango Township has had with him.
Township Supervisor Brandon Rishel confirmed Monday that Dennis “Chip” Harrup has paid all the back taxes that were owed on the facility, and has paid the fines he had been assessed for alleged safety violations as well.
Shirley Sallmen, a Shenango resident, said at Thursday’s supervisors meeting that she had spoken multiple times with Harrup by phone, and that he now has plans to remodel the plaza and begin an aggressive leasing initiative.
Rishel, though, says the supervisors have heard nothing from Harrup, and that they are skeptical of his intentions.
Reached by phone Monday, Sallmen repeated the comments she had made Thursday, saying that Harrup has told her that once he took care of some legal matters involving the shopping center, he planned to set about restoring and reviving it.
“He said ‘I want this to be the biggest, most beautiful plaza in Lawrence County and the surrounding area, so people will come there to shop,’” Sallmen said. “He said he’s bringing in a national leasing agency that can bring in T.J. Maxx and all your name-brand stores.”
Harrup, Sallmen said, also told her that once the leasing agency is in place, “I’m going to have them, you and me meet. Then I’m going to turn you loose with them, and I want this thing put together, and I want good stores in there.”
Reached by phone Monday and asked about Sallmen’s comments, Harrup declined to speak with The News, citing his displeasure with an Oct. 24 article that featured comments by his former partner, Wes Edwards, which Harrup said were untrue.
Online records for District Judge Richard A. Russo’s office show that 10 non-traffic citations have been filed against both Home Plus Storage LLC, which owns the plaza, and Harrup since January 2020. Of those, all but three of the most recently filed citations against each party had been paid as of Monday. A civil action filed by the township also was found in Shenango’s favor.
The fact that Harrup has taken care of the citations and taxes might be taken by some as a good-faith gesture, a promise of further action to come.
Rishel said the township isn’t buying it.
“Nobody in our community wants to fine him,” he said. “We want compliance. We want the plaza to be fixed. We want there to be lighting in the parking lot. We want the plaza to be occupied. He has done none of that.
“I don’t want any fines whatsoever. I would give him back every cent he paid if he actually fixed it.”
Rishel said it costs the township more to file a citation and go to court than it gets out of a fine.
“Paying the fines and admitting to guilt with it doesn’t do anything toward rectifying the violations that are there,” he said. “We want the electrical systems fixed, we want the safety issues fixed, we want the lights fixed.”
Now that he’s seen the taxes and fines paid, Rishel would like to see evidence that Harrup plans to put money into the plaza itself.
“We are aware that he did receive a bridge loan, and he did pay the taxes,” Rishel said. “So as far as I know, the taxes have all been paid in full at this point. I’m very, very happy about that. But as far as what his long-term plan is, what he’s going to do with it, we have not heard anything from him.
“I wish he would reach out to the board of supervisors and share his detailed plan. We still have (American Rescue Plan) money that we’re still willing to use with him as long as we can see the benefits to our community with it.”
