In recognition of Juneteenth, the New Castle Playhouse is presenting “Sistas, the Musical.”
Directed by Sindy Hanna, performances will be at 7:30 p.m. June 16 and 17 and 2 p.m. June 18.
“Sistas” is set after a matriarch’s death, when the women in the family clean grandma’s attic and find love and old memories packed away. In the process, hit tunes trace the history of Black women, from the trials of the 1930s through the girl groups of the ‘60s to the empowerment of the ‘90s. “Sistas” features hit songs by legends including Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, Alicia Keys and The Supremes.
“Sistas” is presented by special arrangement with Dr. Dorothy Productions, LLC.
For tickets, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.