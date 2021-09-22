Sharing your slide can be a slippery slope.
That’s what Gary Hoetzler is finding out.
The New Castle Christian Academy principal’s attempt to be a good neighbor by sharing the school’s playground with the community is being repaid of late with broken glass, strewn garbage and acts of vandalism.
“When I got here in 2016, I saw the (picnic) pavilion, the little playground and the big signs: ‘No trespassing,’” Hoetzler said. “That bothered me. and as I got to know the community, I realized, they really need a place to go where they can take their kids and they can play.”
With the help of a gift from Bobby Preston and Preston Toyota, the Christian Academy not only put up an enhanced playground, but also took down the ‘No Trespassing’ signs.
“We just let the community in, and things were good,” Hoetzler said. “They seemed appreciative, we put a sign up basically saying treat the place with care and respect. For a while, it went well.”
Eventually, Hoetzler noticed some small damage to the playground equipment, which he said was not unexpected and required only the replacement of some missing bolts with bigger, stronger ones. But it didn’t stop there.
“This year in particular, since COVID, it’s getting to the point now where we’ve got broken glass out onto the cement area,” she said. “We’re seeing vaping cartridges. There was one time when I found a condom, and another time when we found drug paraphernalia.
“This is where our kids go to play. This is where teachers will take their kids outside just to get the masks off and go teach under the pavilion.”
Hoetzler also has found picnic tables pulled out of the pavilion and stacked so that teens can climb onto the roof. Graffiti has been a problem as well.
“This is all after hours, bigger kids,” Hoetzler said. “They’re teens; they’re not our kids.”
He said the police have been notified more than once, but he realizes that there’s only so much they can do.
“They can’t sit here all the time,” he said. “We tell them, ‘Hey, there’s this group of kids up here, there’s a quad or a dirt bike on the grounds, doing doughnuts on the playground.’ and they’ll come up, and the kids disperse. But they can’t stay here, and pretty soon, the kids come back.”
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem said his department has done what it can to help, but agrees that its effectiveness is limited.
“We can send the guys on extra patrols, and that sounds good,” he said. “But to be honest, they see the car, they see the lights coming, they hide. When we leave, they go back to doing whatever they were doing. It sounds good to say we’re going to do extra patrols, but it’s not always very effective.”
Salem said he will have officers who patrol the city’s North Hill drive through the school property at 1701 Albert St. once an hour whenever they are not busy elsewhere.
He also suggested some other steps that Christian Academy — which has security cameras focused only on its entrances — might take.
“The best thing would be that they put some cameras up,” he said. “I don’t know what their budget is like, but cameras aren’t expensive. They act as a deterrent. You put signs up that the area is being monitored, that’s a deterrent, and if anything does happen, we can see it on video.
“It’s not real well lit by the pavilion. A little more lighting also wouldn’t hurt. Even those motion-sensor lights work pretty well.”
Hoetzler said that there is a grant available that could pay for more cameras, and that the school is looking at the possibility.
In the meantime, it’s revamping its “Whosoever will, may come” playground policy into a more restrictive invitation.
“We’re changing our approach,” he said. “The next step is that we’re going to put up signs that say you must be supervised. If you’re kids, students who are unattended, you’ll be asked to leave.
“Before, it was ‘treat the place with care, have fun.’ Now we’re telling the kids, ‘You need to leave.’ I hate to do that, but I don’t know what else to do. The next step would be to put up a fence, which I really don’t want to do.”
Hoetzler would much rather have the community that he has invited to share the facility help to look out for it as well.
“Really, I want to appeal to the community,” he said. “If you know your kids are down here, talk to them. This is our gift to the community. It breaks my heart to see them trash the place.”
