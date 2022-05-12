Church youths traveled to New Castle from Centre County two years in a row to rebuild the Earl A.”Muff” Sallie playground in his memory.
The Watermarke Church teams, led by New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem and his family, built shelters, installed new playground equipment and picnic tables and painted and spruced up the entire grounds off Pennsylvania Avenue. Both weeks of hard work were culminated with picnics that welcomed and fed the volunteers and residents of the South Side community.
But that was in 2017 and 2018.
Continuous vandalism, bad behavior and neglect have since left a different mark on the forlorn city-owned recreation center that was intended to provide physical activity, community involvement and mentoring for South Side youths.
Instead, youths and young adults of that neighborhood have turned to congregating on the picnic tables in daylight and at night, leaving behind used drug paraphernalia, litter, other unmentionables and destroying property.
Desecrators one night this week moved the picnic tables, damaging one and destroying another. They threw them against the monument that was built to honor the late Sallie, a Marine Corps veteran who mentored and molded many youths on the city’s Southside for decades.
A few months ago, vandals spray-painted profanity on the monument that honors his legacy.
Brian Heichel, the city’s public works director, assured Thursday the playground repairs will be addressed by the weekend.
Sallie for many years lived with his wife, Nora Lee, and raised their children, Eric and Noel, on property next to the playground. He died unexpectedly on June 5, 1981, at age 51 of bacterial meningitis. He was a local icon in the city’s youth football league and quarterbacked the New Castle High team to a WPIAL championship in 1948.
Sallie’s son, Eric, who lives in Las Vegas, arrived in town for a visit this week and was livid to find more criminal mischief at the park named for his father.
“It was extremely hurtful that anyone allowed this to happen,” he said. “What I’ve seen in my recent returns to the city is not the South Side that I grew up in. My father’s named park is a shadow of what it once was, and the humble beginnings of my father and his commitment to the community with my mother’s support is a distant memory.”
He continued, “This is obvious failed leadership of the current and recent past elected officials. They are not examples of my father’s legacy of doing what’s right for all people of the South Side and the city of New Castle.”
Eric remembered how Angelo Sands, as New Castle’s mayor in the 1980s, would habitually drive around the city, talking to the citizens in all areas of the town, showing his presence and discussing their concerns.
The example he set “was very proactive in the community, and is not what is happening now,” he said.
“My father is a Marine’s Marine, and he always had the backs of his fellow Marines, which he learned growing up on the South Side,” Eric said. “I will not let his legacy be in vain.”
He credited Salem and the efforts that his family and church group put forth when they rebuilt the playground.
Salem acknowledged Thursday the South Side needs more attention. The police, fire, code enforcement and public works departments did a targeted enforcement detail in that area a couple of weeks ago, focusing on such issues as drugs, people living in abandoned houses and park vandalism, he said.
The police department is looking into more ways to enforce or prosecute whoever is causing the problems there, he said, and that involves catching them doing it.
“There are abandoned houses and criminal activity that need to be addressed,” he said Thursday. “We’re going to give more attention to it.”
Heichel noted vandalism is a growing concern.
The Sallie park, like other playgrounds citywide, has become a magnet for misbehavior of youths and adults who go there to drink, commit other bad behavior, and thumb their noses at the community that once thrived.
The flagpole near the Sallie monument flies a limp and tattered U.S. flag, and lights that illuminate it are burned out, sending another message that attracts destructive behavior.
On a positive note, the Sallie playground is one of several locations in the city where a summer food program provides free lunches to youngsters of that neighborhood.
Heichel said the current condition of those grounds had not been called to his attention until Thursday. He vowed the playground’s lawn would be mowed, new flags — including a Marines one — will be flown, lights restored and the vandalism cleared away by the weekend.
His crews, in addition to patching potholes and paying attention to other public works matters in the city, have 38 parks and playgrounds to maintain, including Cascade Park, and it’s getting harder and harder to keep up with vandalism, Heichel said.
“We have issues with every playground we have,” he said. “It’s a different era. They’re spray-painting signs, breaking things.”
He said he tried about five years ago to establish summer playground programs with Slippery Rock University college students organizing games and activities, “but we got no reception.”
He pointed out that just this week, he caught about 30 youths climbing on the waterfalls at Cascade Park.
“It’s an everyday battle,” Heichel said. “It’s become a societal problem. I’ve never seen so much destruction of property. We’re working the best we can to keep up with it.”
Eric blames the complacency of the city’s elected officials for failing to oversee the community and the care of the property it owns.
“The elected officials have failed the people of the South Side and the people of New Castle,” he said. “This is not acceptable and will not be allowed.
“If I have to tell them what I see, and they’re not seeing this on their own, there’s a failure there,” he concluded. “What’s happening is a travesty.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.