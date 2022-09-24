Play ball! Restored backstop, new field added at NCCA

It’s the New Castle Christian Academy, but it isn’t heaven.
Neither is it Iowa.
But a field that has been in the dreams of Don Staransky was built there, and when it opened for its first action earlier this month, more than 40 kids came.
Staransky, whose grandchildren attend the academy and who heads up a ground crew that mows its grass, one day discovered a relic from both his past and that of Clen-Moore Presbyterian Church, which owns the property.
Nearly hidden from view in the southwest corner of the land was a long-forgotten ball field backstop that had been swallowed by the wooded area around it.
“It was all overgrown with all kinds of stuff,” said Staransky, a direct care worker at Lawrence County Association for Responsible Care. “As I was cutting the grass, I thought, ‘I’m going to think about redoing this if they allow me. It actually belongs to Clen-Moore, but I got their permission to redo the backstop and put in an infield, and that’s what we did.
“It was kind of rotted out a lot,” he said of the backstop. “We cut all the trees out of it, and all the vines that went through it.”
Staransky isn’t sure when the last time was that the backstop would have towered over a batter, catcher and umpire.
“I’m 51 now, and I remember playing (co-ed church softball) there in my 20s,” he said. “My grandkids have been going (to the Christian Academy) since kindergarten, so it’s been six years anyway that I haven’t noticed anybody doing anything with it.”
In addition to restoring the backstop, Staransky and a crew of volunteers that included members of both his grounds crew and his family, also created an infield in front of it. Although the site once accommodated adult players, Staransky created his field with basepaths tailored to youngsters.
But that didn’t mean the transformation was cheap or easy.
“We brought in like 77 tons of dirt,” he said. “It cost me well over $3,000 to build the infield. That’s the dirt, and the equipment I had to rent to tear it up and put down the dirt.
“That, and I bought all the shirts and hats for the kids (who are part of a program Staransky has dubbed Christian Crusaders).”
The field saw its first action Sept. 10, when more than 40 kids wearing the powder blue jerseys and caps of the Christian Crusaders turned out for some baseball and a pizza party.
New Castle Christian Academy Principal Gary Heotzler threw out the first pitch.
“Don’s been working on this since late spring,” Heotzler said of the diamond. “It’s been his desire to be able to offer baseball instruction and skills-and-drills to the kids of the school. Sometimes baseball games can get pretty intense; this is just kind of a more relaxed atmosphere, learning the skills of the game.
“He also does the Y Indoor Soccer League with our kids. It actually started there last year when he offered it to the Christian school kids. Then we wanted to expand into baseball.”
And the hits will keep on coming.
“We’re working on having an actual season next year, putting three teams together — a T-ball team, a coach-pitch team and a player-pitch team — to give the kids an introduction to the field,” Staransky said. “The kids are looking forward to it, and once we get that situated, hopefully next spring we can start inviting city teams and county teams to come out and play with us.”
Heotzler said that Staransky also plans some fall practices as a preliminary to his 2023 plans. Like the youngsters, Heotzler, too, can’t wait.
“We’re excited about that,” he said. “When I got here in 2016, we were down to 120 kids. We really didn’t have the kids to offer sports. Now our numbers are up to around 225, and we’ve got the numbers of kids to be able to do this.
“We’ve always offered archery; that’s been our sport. But the soccer started last year and now we’ve got baseball starting this fall, and we’re expanding into basketball and offering girls volleyball right now. It’s really nice to see that we have the numbers that we can go ahead and have the teams and teach the kids the skills of the games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.