Go into a restaurant, dentist’s office or corner store and you’ll probably find yourself speaking to an employee through some sort of glass or plastic barrier.
While businesses slowly reopen and adapt during Gov. Tom Wolf’s yellow and green phases in the COVID-19 pandemic, the plexiglass-installation industry is one that’s been going full steam ahead.
At City Glass Co. on New Castle’s East side, normal use of plexiglass — which is a name brand like Kleenex, but refers to acrylic or polycarbonate glass — includes replacing storm windows, shower glass, mirrors or picture frames. Now, the business is sold out of most of its stock after installing face and sneeze guards in Lawrence County at various Subway restaurants, Tic Toc Food Marts, dry cleaners and UPMC hospitals from New Castle north to Greenville, according to City Glass president Matt Morici.
“Just everywhere,” Morici said. “Everywhere you can think of where people want to talk to people without getting spit on.”
The “sneeze guards” can come in thin or thicker, quarter-inch styles. The thicker, polycarbonate is what Morici said they’ve been selling out of. The polycarbonate, with footers, can be used as free-standing barriers.
“We sell it and we install it,” Morici said, adding they’ve also put them in places like dentist offices and hair salons. “At this day and age, they’re all unique. Things we haven’t done before.”
Morici said the company bought about five times more product this year in just three months. He said he can’t get an order of polycarbonate until July and acrylic until December.
When Lawrence County voters went to the polls on June 2, they found themselves talking with poll workers through the same type of barrier material.
Ed Allison, the county’s director of voter registration, said the process started after Pennsylvania rescheduled its April 28 primary election and questions started to rise about safety. Then AAR Plastics and Glass, a company based in Adams County, reached out and Allison made a call. The result was the county purchasing 75 plastic, free-standing barriers.
“Some of the comments I’ve seen from the news articles I think the voters were very comfortable with all of the items available for poll workers and everyone else,” Allison said. “I think that was a win for us.”
Voters were also given pens so no two people used the same writing utensils.
Allison said the company was very accommodating, and the county was happy with the product. The plastic shields are being used around the courthouse to prevent exposure in face-to-face encounters. The shields could also be used in the Nov. 3 presidential election.
“If it’s warranted, we certainly will,” Allison said.
One aspect that customers have to be careful of is cleaning. Ammonia or alcohol-based products — like disinfecting wipes — are not recommended, but Morici said dish soap and a cloth towel should do the job. Another hindrance of the barriers is the fact they are prone to scratches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.