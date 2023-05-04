Railroad Safety

Plant and soil testing is continuing in Lawrence and Beaver county communities near the East Palestine train derailment site. 

Last week, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture took plant tissue samples at 15 properties with Enon Valley, New Galilee and Darlington zip codes, including 13 of the original Pennsylvania sites where soil was tested.

Plant tissue is being tested to see whether plants have taken up any toxins related to the derailment from soil or water. Penn State Extension, which is funded by the PDA, is testing the tissue samples for the same substances soil and water were tested for in relation to the derailment. PSU Extension will also verify the results in conjunction with PDA.

Gov. Josh Shapiro's office said it is committed to continuing support for farmers and agricultural producers impacted by the derailment. In addition to plant tissue sampling, PDA is working closely with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state Department of Environmental Protection to monitor air, soil and water testing.

