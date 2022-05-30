The next step in a splash pad coming to downtown came to fruition last week, but not without opposition.
The splash pad, a recreational area where water sprays up from nozzles in the ground, has been on the wish list for various organizations in the city to help drive people downtown and give youths an area to play during the warmer months. The area would be an ice rink in the winter.
Council President MaryAnne Gavrile cast the deciding votes on two measures up for discussion at Thursday’s meeting. The first was to submit an $850,000 grant application through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for downtown improvements for the splash pad/ice rink. The second was another 3-2 decision to move forward in authorizing the Citywide Development Corporation to perform a feasibility study on the current Zambelli Park area downtown for the splash pad/ice rink.
Councilmen David Ward and Patsy Cioppa voted in favor with Gavrile, while Eric Ritter and Bryan Cameron voted against both measures.
Cameron was the lone member to expand on his reasoning at the meeting besides Gavrile, who added she was voting yes “with reservations.”
“I did vote yes for this previously,” he said. “When we voted for this originally, we did not know where the project was. We were giving authorization for the mayor to engage with RAR (Engineering, the city’s engineering firm). For the record, that’s why I’m changing my vote because I’m not supportive of a splash pad downtown.”
Zambelli Park is located at the corner of North Mill and East Washington streets and features fountains and flowers at the park, dedicated in September 2006, to commemorate fireworks virtuoso George Zambelli Sr., who once owned a building near that corner. The area also includes a city-owned parking lot.
Ritter, later on Facebook, explained he had reservations about upkeep costs and how safe it would be for children next to a main downtown intersection. Safety and cost was an issue city resident Tim Buck spoke about during the public comment period earlier at the meeting.
“Over the years, I’ve listened to it down here by different administrations, including the most recent,” Buck said. “There have been a lot of studies done with little to no results. The city has a hard time keeping up with its current obligations.”
Buck suggested the splash pad be put in Cascade Park and that the city collaborate with the United Way, which has collected funds in the past to reopen the park’s long-closed pool.
Dana Ferry, the chair of the New Castle Community Alliance group, spoke during the public comment period asking for greater involvement from the city’s code enforcement department at McGrath Manor. She spoke of bug infestations and other unlivable conditions at the building.
“More can be done by the city of New Castle for these residents,” she said.
In a back-and-forth between her and Gavrile and solicitor Ted Saad, Ferry was told the city’s code enforcement officers don’t enter residences and have no jurisdiction over McGrath Manor, which is run by the Lawrence County Housing Authority. Ferry said she’s reached out to the housing authority and has heard nothing back.
Council also unanimously approved several repository property bids, including the now-vacant lot where a building at 111 E. North St. was demolished earlier this spring. Conti, who owns the apartment building next to the lot, bid $1,000 for the land — outbidding the $800 put up by James Constant.
Council also unanimously approved conditional use requests for Allre Enterprises LLC to create apartments in the Temple Building at 125 E. North St. and for Eric Fulkerson to open a brewery in The Henry at 20 S. Mercer St. Fulkerson is the nephew of The Henry’s owner, Tim Fulkerson.
