Over the last few years, New Castle’s city council has been approached numerous times for conditional use requests that don’t fit to current zoning laws.
Those have led to disputes and litigation. An effort to clean up the city’s zoning map completed its first hurdle when it was introduced to the city’s planning commission at Wednesday’s meeting. Zoning amendments first need to go before the planning commission, explained city council President MaryAnne Gavrile, who spoke on the matter.
City planning and zoning officer Jim Farris, Lawrence County Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd and Gavrile worked over the last year to clean up the map.
“Correct what you want,” Gavrile said. “It will take you months to do this. It’s not going to come to (council) next week. This is a very thoughtful process. We wanted to tighten up the map where there were inconsistencies with the map. Second of all, we wanted to close up the downtown area more than anything.”
She asked the planning commission to spend time looking at the map when they have time and then come back to council as a whole with a recommendation. Public hearings will then be held.
“This is a long process,” she said.
A first dispute in the new map was already brought up by commission member Heather Armstrong, who owns two adjacent houses in the 300 block of East Street next to the New Castle Junior-Senior High School.
“I was a little shocked when I looked at the packet and found out the re-zoning was making my house commercial properties,” she said.”There’s no parking. There’s no street parking. I understand this is a review process and we’ll get a chance to review all of this and look closely at where else things are being redrawn.”
Among other appeals that came before the commission on Wednesday were for a downtown brewery and for apartments in the Temple Building. Both appeals were unanimously approved and move onto full consideration by city council.
Former New Castle mayor and city councilman Tim Fulkerson, who owns and operates The Henry Banquet Center at 20 S. Mercer St., spoke on behalf of the business and his nephew, Eric, who wants to open his Neshannock Creek Brewing Co. inside the building. Fulkerson said the brewery operations would be enclosed to the building’s basement and operations would only be supplemental to events happening at the banquet center, which hosts weddings, receptions, graduation parties, showers and more.
The brewery, in other words, wouldn’t be a retail operation with walk-in traffic. If granted, Eric Fulkerson would receive a license from the state that would also allow The Henry to then offer other Pennsylvania-brewed wines and spirits.
Currently, event hosts are allowed to bring in their own alcohol under special rules. The banquet hall closes at 10 p.m. when it has events, which are mostly on weekends.
Ash K. Allgyer, of Allre Enterprises LLC, is a prospective buyer of the Temple Building at 125 E. North St. He said current plans, if approved, would be to keep the first floor as retail space, the second and third floors as commercial offices and redevelop the fourth and fifth floors for tenants. Currently, the fourth floor is vacant and the top floor has a couple tenants.
In total, there would be 14 units, but they are requesting up to 21. Allgyer said parking would be handled by buying or leasing one of the lots downtown.
The Temple Building is currently owned by Tom Wilson’s 2BOrNot2B firm, which also owns the former FirstMerit Bank Building and the Washington Centre complex.
