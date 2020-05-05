The New Castle Planning Commission will meet Wednesday to accept public comments about an outpatient drug and alcohol facility after it failed to do so at a meeting ast month.
At an April 1 meeting held via Zoom, the commission heard an appeal from Diane Shaffer and Philip Berezniak on behalf of DON Recovery about the company’s plan to open an outpatient drug and alcohol center in the Central Building on South Mercer Street.
Since the meeting was not live-streamed, Shawn Anderson, the city’s community and economic development coordinator, told the commission during the meeting he would post a video of the commission’s meeting on the city’s website so city residents could submit any comments they had before a vote was cast.
The video was not posted before the commission voted 3 to 2 over email to recommend the project to New Castle City Council.
According to Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Law, that is a violation.
Almost a month after the vote, a meeting has been scheduled to hear comments. It will be held virtually Wednesday night and those city residents who would like to submit public comments about DON Recovery’s project are asked to do so by following this link: https://www.newcastlepa.org/events/planning-meeting-5/
Comments must be submitted before the meeting begins at 7 p.m.
DON Services bought the Central Building in 2018 for $150,000 with the prospect of opening DON Recovery, a multifaceted drug treatment facility that houses mental health, treatment and medication under one roof, overcoming transportation challenges. The program, which is modeled after the Lawrence County Drug Court, would provide an onsite psychologist as well as a doctor and counselors for addicts seeking treatment. The facility would not house, distribute or administer any rehabilitation drugs such as methadone or Suboxone, but rather provide e-scripts to local pharmacies.
The intended hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; from 8:30 a.m, to 6:30 pm. Wednesdays; and from 8:30 pa.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fridays.
There will be a medical director on staff as well as physician assistants and nurse practitioners.
There would be an onsite laboratory capable of performing drug screenings. Tests for HIV, STDs and tuberculous would also be administered.
Because the facility would be able to monitor prescriptions online, the staff will know whether a patient is over or under using his or her rehabilitation drugs or perhaps even selling them.
The facility will have a buzz-in system for its doors so only individuals with appointments will be able to enter.
Windows will be tinted so those inside can see outside, but those outside will be not able to see inside for privacy reasons.
Cameras are placed both inside and outside the facility, including the parking lot and waiting room.
There will be a designated smoking area outside away from other businesses.
There will be restrictions to avoid congregating and loitering near the facility. The building is in the C-2 Central Business District of the city’s Second Ward.
DON Recovery has previously appealed to the city’s zoning board of appeals in November 2019 after DON asked the city recognize a nonconforming use it says was in place when Highland House operated out of the same building years ago. The zoning board voted unanimously the DON representatives had not proven the existence of the request.
A recording of Wednesday’s meeting will be posted on the city’s website after the meeting has concluded.
