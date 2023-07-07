The New Castle planning commission is recommending city council approve a conditional use request for a new apartment complex on East Long Avenue.
The commission voted 3-1 Wednesday to recommend the conditional use for the proposed LG Lofts at 301 E. Long Ave., the site of the former Lincoln-Garfield Elementary School.
The development, by Pivotal Housing Partners of West Chester, Ohio, would be 1.8 acres, with the property located in both the C-1 General Business District and the R-2 Medium Density Residential District in the city’s Fifth Ward.
Trey Barbour, the senior vice president of development for the firm, said LG Lofts would be 40 apartment units and be a mixture of one, two and three bedrooms.
He said LG Lofts would be green energy efficient, have key fob access and include a laundry room, a fitness room and a community space with a playground for tenants, plus space for technicians and management.
Barbour, who is from Wexford, said he is excited to have more development in western Pennsylvania.
“My roots are in western PA and I’m excited to be here,” Barbour said.
Barbour said the development calls for 65 parking spaces, though it could be increased upon request and need.
He added the complex would be managed internally by Pivotal, would have 24/7 surveillance cameras, on-site maintenance four days a week unless more is needed and said there aren’t any immediate plans for security officers, but those could be hired if necessary.
“We staff the building accordingly,” Barbour said. “If there is a need, we will have security.”
Pivotal is partnering with RB Development Solutions on this project. The total cost is projected at $15 million.
Barbour said Pivotal hopes to have up to $12 million of the project covered by federal affordable tax credits administered through the state, with the rest to be hopefully paid through other state programs like PHARE (PA Housing Affordability Fund) and private loans.
Pivotal is in the process of applying for the tax credits.
Barbour said the apartments will be affordable housing, but not Section 8, meaning tenants will not receive vouchers or discounts.
When first presented to city council in January, Barbour said there would be no age requirement for the building, but would have income requirements, with a single occupant needing to make around $32,000 a year, and would go up for family sizes. He said rent would range from around $300 a month at the lowest option to $1,200 a month at the highest, with most units around $800 a month.
“It’s more of a rent control program. It’s not Section 8,” Barbour said.
In March, the city approved a $200,000 bid from Pivotal for the lot of land. However, that bid is contingent upon the company receiving the tax credits to move forward with the project.
If Pivotal doesn’t receive the credits during this “funding cycle,” which should be revealed later this year, the company has the ability to try again next year, with the price of the property to rise to $250,000. If the funding is not received after a second cycle, Pivotal will move on from the project.
Barbour said Pivotal has had success receiving tax credits before with most taking one or two funding cycles. Pivotal has apartment complexes built across the country, including one in East Liverpool, Ohio, and ones in the works in Greensburg, Vandergrift and Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County, some in Washington County and one in Monaca, Beaver County.
He also said no Pivotal property has ever gone bankrupt or quickly built and then flipped onto the market.
“We have a good track record. Our entire portfolio is affordable housing,” Barbour said.
Commission member Lawrence Williams was the lone no vote because he didn’t like how the project and the sale of the property are dependent on the tax credits, as there could be other developers that could want to use that space. Commission member Melanie Mars was absent from the meeting.
The commission is an advisory board to city council and votes to recommend or not recommend projects in the city.
“That’s prime property. You’re going to hold them off for two to three years,” Williams said.
Barbour said if the tax credits are received this funding cycle, the project would move forward and construction would start in summer 2024, with an opening in 2025.
“We’re at the very beginning of a long road,” Barbour said.
A hearing will be scheduled with city council in the future to determine whether a conditional use will be granted.
Melissa Lobaugh, who lives and owns two apartments on East Long Avenue, has concerns that this apartment complex will turn into another apartment building in the city with high crime and drug use.
Susan Hannon, an owner of D.J. Hannon & Sons Inc. at 215 E. Long Ave., also has concerns over the development and asked about security and if local contractors would be used.
Barbour said local contractors would be used for the construction.
