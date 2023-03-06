Another Dollar General store may be on its way into New Castle.
The city’s planning commission recommended to council its approval for the construction of a new store in Mahoningtown.
The commission examined the land development plan for the proposed store during its meeting Wednesday.
The proposed store, developed by MSP Properties of Pennsylvania LP, would be located in the area of 109 North Liberty St. between West Wabash Avenue and West Cherry Street, located in the C-1 General Business District in the Seventh Ward of New Castle.
In addition to a land development plan, a subdivision consolidation plan was also presented to consolidate seven lots to one in that area.
Both plans were recommended by the commission for council approval. The planning commission does not approve or deny proposals, but acts simply as an advisory board for city council.
The proposed store would be 9,100 square feet with 23 parking spaces and have an average of 675 daily vehicles coming to and from the store. The company would be required to make sure the property and surrounding area are maintained and clear of litter.
Planning Commission Chairman Jeffrey Fandozzi said since the district is zoned commercial, the store is permitted to be there.
As such, he and Vice Chairman William Morgan said they both want the store to have the same front facade and sign as the store on Highland Avenue to match the brick structures of buildings in Mahoningtown.
Truck traffic would pull into Cherry Street and be one-way, going through one end of the parking lot and coming out the other.
The planning commission also heard a conditional use request from Yaser Alwehkyan for an automotive sales and service repair shop at 413 W. Washington St., located in the C-1 General Business District of the Sixth Ward. The commission recommended the request for council to approve.
