A renovated North Hill gas station is closer to reopening after it received a positive recommendation from the city’s planning commission Wednesday.
During the 10-minute meeting, Mark Taylor from RAR Engineering spoke on behalf of Banan, Inc. on the Marathon gas station project at 509 Highland Avenue. The gas station has been closed for several months and the small convenience store and adjacent shed demolished.
The gas pumps still remain with Marathon’s branding and will stay in place.
“They’re going to sell gas, have a small little convenience store there and that’s about it,” Taylor said.
Taylor added that the project already has approval from the zoning board and city council, which had a few minor conditions it attached. The structure will be around 12,000-square feet.
“The only thing that’s changing is the structure itself and the actual location,” Taylor said. “The pumps are going to remain intact. No other improvements are anticipated other than complying with the conditions attached to the approval from last year.”
Commission members William Morgan, Heather Armstrong, Albert Conti and Jeff Fandozzi unanimously approved the project. The city’s planning commission is an advisory board and final approval or denial decisions are made by city council.
In the only other request of the evening, Conti and designer Ricky Rylott, of R Thre3 Design, spoke on behalf of Donald Peluso for a request to build a new barber shop on the city’s South Side at 218 E. Long Ave.
Peluso’s barber shop at 214 E. Long Ave. burned in a June fire. However, he owns a property on the corner of Long and Pennsylvania avenues where a new 120,000-square-foot building will be constructed to house Peluso’s business.
Conti is the developer on the project and abstained from voting on it. Morgan, Armstrong and Fandozzi all gave approval.
