An architecture group on behalf of AT&T was to appear before the city's planning commission to explain its construction plans for a stealth cell tower in the rear of the George Washington Intermediate School.
That call apparently was dropped.
With no one from architecture and engineering outfit GDP Group or AT&T, a three-person city planning commission denied a recommendation to city council for a land development plan.
It's the latest in AT&T's bid to erect a tower at the North Hill school at 101 E. Euclid Ave. Currently, several cell antennas are affixed to the school's chimney with no room for more. An AT&T group applied for a conditional use to build a separate tower on school property, was denied by city council and won a court battle giving it the go-ahead.
In exchange for the tower being on school property, the New Castle Area School District would receive rent money, starting at $2,000 a month.
Wednesday night's meeting is where representatives would have answered questions on the firm's land development plan. Regardless, the planning commission doesn't vote for or against plans, but is an advisory board that gives city council a positive or negative recommendation on projects.
"Let's send a message to council that we're not comfortable saying yes," said Melanie Mars, a commission alternate who was filling in for absent members. "I would rather say no, especially since these people didn't show up."
Heather Armstrong agreed, as did William Morgan. Albert Conti, Jeff Fandozzi and Jonah Sally were absent.
"I don't feel I can vote yes for something like this," Armstrong said.
Zoning director James Farris clarified that cell towers aren't mentioned in the city's current zoning ordinances, making any request a conditional use because their use is not listed.
The 80-foot stealth tower — called as such because they better blend with surroundings — will be three-sided and resemble a clocktower with the New Castle intercrossing "NC" logo at the top. The tower will be a cream color with a proposed eight-foot decorative block wall surrounding it. The tower will be located along a parking area accessible from Mercer Street near the fenced-in basketball court.
The $24,000-a-year rent comes with a two-percent annual increase, which begins when construction is completed.
The district already leases to three other cellular companies that have antennas on the school's chimney. Those companies are Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint, which pay the district a total of about $56,000 a year.
In 2020, city council denied a bid by New Cingular Wireless PCS to build an 80-foot tower on the property of George Washington Intermediate School. That was settled out of court by the company and city last July.
New Castle News reporter Debbie Wachter contributed to this story.
