The expansion of a car wash at Pearson and Taylor streets was recommended this week by the New Castle Planning Commission.
Business owner Seth McMillan proposed a 10.3-foot-by-16.69-foot addition in order to create a drive-through option at one end of the facility located 617 Pearson St. The carwash has been at that site for about 20 years.
The planning commission is an advisory board. New Castle city council will make the final determination.
The board took no action on a request by AT&T to install an 80-foot monopole at 101 E. Euclid Ave.
The tower antenna is proposed to be to the east of George Washington Intermediate Elementary School. The school hosts an antenna attached to the building’s chimney.
City council will hold a public hearing on both items.
