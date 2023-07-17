Plans for a car wash in Neshannock Township are likely to involve the demolition of Lawrence County’s last bowling alley.
The Lawrence County Planning Commission on Tuesday reviewed a land development plan for the Giant Eagle WetGo Car Wash on Wilmington Road.
According to Allen Miller, the county’s deputy planning director, the plan proposes the demolition of the FirstMerit Bank building and a bowling alley. Colonial Lanes, the county’s only remaining bowling alley, sits on property behind the existing bank building.
Michael Michalojko, the owner of Colonial Lanes, confirmed in a brief conversation Tuesday afternoon that he is selling the bowling alley property to the car wash company.
Giant Eagle proposes to build a 3,535-square-foot automatic car wash at 3224 Wilmington Road. Plans were submitted to the township by Giant Eagle.
The Neshannock supervisors at a special meeting July 5 approved the land development plan for the car wash, contingent upon the plan review by the county planning commission. Miller made note of a few details lacking on the plan, and noted requirements for waste disposal and parking, and the commission agreed to forward the comments to the township for consideration.
The township zoning hearing board had previously granted a special exception to the car wash plans, which is required for a car wash in a C-2 commercial zone of the township.
The commission also reviewed plans for a Coney Island restaurant on a parcel of land at Lawrence Village Plaza, adjacent to the existing Hugger Mugger restaurant.
Among the issues raised during the commission’s meeting were that the lot lines apparently do not coincide with those on a previously approved subdivision plan that was recorded by the county, and an apparent proposal for the business to share parking with the Hugger Mugger restaurant, which is not in conformity with the township zoning ordinance, Miller said.
(0) comments
