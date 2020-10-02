A $90,400 grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will help fund construction of a boat launch, fishing pier and other access to the Shenango River in New Castle.
The grant was announced Thursday by state Rep. Chris Sainato said the grant to the Human Services Center – awarded through DCNR’s 2020 Community Conservation Partnerships Program – will provide the community greater access to a beloved resource.
“The funding awarded today is going to give area residents greater opportunities to enjoy the Shenango River and get out in the sunshine at a time when this is sorely needed,” Sainato said. “The grant is going to help fund construction of a boat launch, fishing pier, pedestrian walkways, and related improvements. These days, the simple pleasures of boating, fishing and hiking can provide a chance to escape, to help rejuvenate our spirit and shrug off feelings of worry and confinement. I’ll be excited to see the new improvements take shape and even more excited to see residents enjoying them.”
C2P2 grants fund planning, acquisition and development of public parks, recreation areas, motorized and non-motorized trails, river conservation and access and conservation of open space.
The grant is the second recently awarded to Lawrence County under the C2P2 program. On Sept. 24, Sainato announced a $20,000 grant to fund plans to develop a new community park in Shenango Township.
