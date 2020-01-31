While it was just a soft opening, big things are in the works at Lawrence County’s first Planet Fitness location. 

Around 2,300 new memberships have been sold for the workout facility which occupies a renovated space that formerly housed Staples in Union Township. 

The 24-hour-a-day facility officially opened at noon on Thursday, which saw a steady stream of members and those signing up to start using the workout equipment and go on tours.

An official grand opening is set for Feb. 13. 

Digital editor

Pete Sirianni is the News' digital editor. Previously, he worked at The Bradford (Pa.) Era. Sirianni is a 2016 IUP graduate, earning a degree in journalism and public relations. Contact him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com or on Twitter at @PeterSirianni.

