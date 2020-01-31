While it was just a soft opening, big things are in the works at Lawrence County’s first Planet Fitness location.
Around 2,300 new memberships have been sold for the workout facility which occupies a renovated space that formerly housed Staples in Union Township.
The 24-hour-a-day facility officially opened at noon on Thursday, which saw a steady stream of members and those signing up to start using the workout equipment and go on tours.
An official grand opening is set for Feb. 13.
