Lawrence County residents who look up at the sky over Jameson Hospital around 11:53 a.m. Thursday just might catch a glimpse of two Lockheed C-130H Hercules airplanes flying overhead.
The flight is being planned by the 910th Airlift Wing of the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in honor of National Nurses Week, and as a way of thanking medical workers and first responders who are in the fight against COVID-19.
Lt. Col. Jeff Shaffer of Neshannock Township, a member of the 910th operations group, said the planes also will be flying over other hospitals from New Castle, northward, including Horizon Hospital in Farrell at 11:57 a.m. and over Sharon Regional Health System at 11:58 a.m., in Mercer County, en route north toward Erie.
The flights started in Ohio on Monday as a movement called HERCS over America — short for Hercules — as a tribute to medical personnel.
A Facebook post advises, "You'll hear us coming."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.