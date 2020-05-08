With bright skies and eyes looking up, health care workers and onlookers got an aerial surprise Thursday morning.
Just a few minutes before noon, two C-130H Hercules aircrafts from the 910th Airlift Wing Youngstown Air Reserve Station flew low over UPMC Jameson from the south as part of the 910’s salute to medical workers.
A crowd of people, including workers from UPMC Jameson, firefighters from the New Castle Fire Department and people packed in the CVS store across Wilmington Road watched as the planes flew over the hospital before banking left and heading north to UPMC Horizon in Farrell.
A previous flyover of medical facilities, which did not include UPMC Jameson, was done by the 910th on May 4.
