Plans to move New Castle’s City Hall employees into the public library building are on hold for now.
That announcement was made Tuesday by Mayor Bryan Cameron during council’s caucus meeting.
Cameron said the city is waiting for ABM Industries’ preliminary assessment about how to reduce operating costs of city-owned facilities.
“Moving into the library is on hold until we get those results,” Cameron said.
Council approved an agreement with ABM in March to have the company conduct a no-cost walk-through to examine every part of the city’s buildings that uses or absorbs water, electricity and other forms of energy.
ABM would then present different strategies or initiatives the city could take to reduce operating costs for the facilities.
One of the reasons council and administration are considering relocating to the library is due to the annual operating costs for the current city hall building at 230 N. Jefferson St., which is around $90,000.
Council previously authorized placing the city hall building out to bid, although Cameron said that doesn’t mean council will immediately accept any bid or sell the building off.
He said the broken elevator at the public library, which has been down since November and will cost $132,000 to replace, does not impact the negotiations regarding the potential relocation.
“We are working together to try and get a solution,” Cameron said.
The topic of the elevator and the move to the library dominated the public comment period of Tuesday’s meeting.
Resident Lorraine Golden said she is totally opposed to the sale of city hall, stating the library was already crowded before the elevator broke, and feels there is no room in the building for city administration workers.
She said an outsider to the city would not know to go to the library for city hall-related matters, and feels any respecting community needs its own dedicated city hall building.
Residents Devin Ryan Maresca and Jim Constant, the latter a candidate for city council, think it would be a good idea for the city to move into space in the Cascade Galleria.
Melodi Goff, a former library director in Tennessee and Virginia, said she is opposed, both professionally and personally, to the proposed move to the library, feeling the library should be its own space.
“Don’t look at the library as a solution to the oversized city hall,” Goff said.
Following the meeting, city council and administration met in executive session to discuss the elevator, the potential sale of city hall, the potential relocation to the library and a potential lease agreement for the library building, which is city-owned.
West Side issues
presented
The Rev. William Hogans, co-pastor of St. Luke A.M.E. Zion Church, spoke about concerns he had regarding the city’s West Side, where he resides.
He said there are bad potholes along Harbor Street, Sampson Street and Grant Street, fallen stop signs and trees and illegal dumping spots.
Hogans also said he has not heard anything back from the city and police Chief Bobby Salem about placing security cameras in the area, despite them being promised following a March 2022 town hall meeting Hogan and his church led.
“There’s been zero action. That’s poor customer service as a taxpayer,” Hogans said.
“I’m requesting a response.”
In response, Cameron said the city’s appropriate department heads will respond to Hogans’ concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.