Plan for UPMC building moves forward

By The (Sharon) Herald
HERMITAGE — A new medical office building will be coming to Hermitage, but not without raising further discussion about the city’s zoning ordinances.
City commissioners have approved a major land development plan by UPMC Horizon Shenango Valley. The hospital system plans to build a 24,484 on North Hermitage Road, state Route 18.
It would be built on a vacant lot west of Route 18, south of Ristvey Investment Group’s offices, east of some wetlands and Hermitage School District’s elementary and middle school buildings, and north of School Drive, which connects the school district to Route 18.
UPMC’s proposal complies with all of Hermitage’s zoning ordinances, so the city was required to approve it. However, the construction project still came in for some questions from both the public and city commissioners over the building’s impacts on its neighbors.
Matt Ristvey of Ristvey Investment Group, whose business has been at 499 N. Hermitage Road for the past 10 years, said he was not anti-development or even necessarily against the project itself, but he was concerned about the proposed building’s size.
Instead of facing Route 18 like the other businesses around it, it would be perpendicular to Route 18, facing southward, with about 140 parking spaces south and west of the building.
Ristvey said he was concerned about accessibility to his business for staff and clients.
City officials have previously discussed adding a traffic signal to the intersection Route 18 and School Drive. If that happened, Ristvey said it could potentially back up traffic during red lights and make it difficult for people to exit from his parking lot onto Route 18. Hermitage City Manager Gary Hinkson said the stoplight was only a possibility, and would still require traffic studies first.
The proposed UPMC building would have driveways onto Route 18 and School Drive, which would allow traffic to leave south on the less-busy School Drive and access Route 18 at the intersection, Ristvey said.
UPMC added a connection on the far western side of its plan, but Ristvey said accessing it would require the addition of a significant extension from his parking lot, which is only about half as large as the proposed project. Even if it was added, Ristvey said staff or clients would have to travel through the parking lot before accessing the streets, which could be complicated depending on the building’s traffic.
He said the city could have solved some of the access problems by building an access road behind the properties running parallel to Route 18, allowing easier access to those businesses. The UPMC building’s size would prevent that.
Ristvey, also a member of Hermitage School Board, said he was concerned about the possibility of people entering the school district from Highland Road, then entering the property from School Drive to avoid Route 18, which could bring extra traffic through the school zone.
“I think it could be a wonderful project, but in my opinion it should be somewhere that isn’t going to be disruptive to the businesses around it due to the volume of traffic, and the lot it’s sitting on, I think it’s being shoe-horned in,” he said.
Ristvey also expressed concerns about the number of people who would be working at the UPMC building, and said he heard there could be about 30 doctors at the location. Michael Wish, owner of Wish Development, was also present for the meeting and disputed the number of physicians.
During the Hermitage Planning Commission meeting on Jan. 11, commission member Matthew Liburdi asked how many physicians there would be in the building. Wish said there would be eight, according to the meeting minutes.
Later at the commissioners meeting on Jan. 27, Liburdi said the building “governs” 16 doctors, and that the number of rooms per physician was determined by rules established by UPMC.
Wish also discussed some of the cosmetic features of the building, such as how the building would be finished with a glass-panel system, along with landscaping and a green buffer as well.
“It’ll be finished all around, so there’s really no ‘back’ to the building,” Wish said.
Commissioner William McConnell said he thought it was a “great” project but the site might be too small, and pointed out that even though there was a connector from the UPMC property to Ristey’s property, Ristvey didn’t have access to it.
Hermitage Solicitor Brett Stedman said that while the city’s current zoning ordinance requires connections to adjoining properties, it does not specify where those connections are located. Stedman added that if the development plan abides by the city’s zoning, the commissioners are required by law to approve it.
Commissioner Louis Squatrito said the discussion over the proposed plan reminded him of previous discussions by the commissioners over projects such as the water tower on Westerman Street or the Dollar General on North Buhl Farm Drive, where commissioners had their issues with the projects but were required to approve them anyway.
“I don’t want to mess up Ristvey’s development,” Squatrito said.
The plan was approved in a five-to-one vote, with the sole “no” vote cast by Squatrito, who said he could not approve the plan in good faith. Among the “yes” votes, McConnell added that he felt the current zoning ordinance was insufficient, while Board Vice President William Moder said he voted “yes” due to the law requiring it.
City officials are in the process of updating their zoning ordinance, with a public hearing held on Feb. 1 and a final vote by the commissioners to approve the updated ordinance scheduled for their next meeting on Feb. 24. Additional input or amendments can be made to the ordinance after its approval, but it would be too late to affect the current land development plan.
Board President Duane Piccirilli said the project could bring professionals and jobs into the city, and appreciated that both Ristvey and Wish were present to make their cases.
However, the discussion regarding the plan and the zoning ordinance helped illustrate why there was a “crystal clear” need for the commissioners to get the zoning ordinance update in place, Piccirilli said.
“We cannot continue to function under the present rules,” Piccirilli said. “The zoning changes should be the number one priority for the board of commissioners.”
Attempts to reach officials at Wish Development for additional comment were unsuccessful.
