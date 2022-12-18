Plain Grove Township officials are looking to update the municipality’s zoning.
Part of the township’s new comprehensive plan adopted in July, a township steering committee is seeking public input for zoning while making sure the new ordinance is easy to use and understand, protects the rural nature of the township and is consistent with the plan’s vision.
Currently, there are five zoning districts — agriculture, business and industrial, conservation, residential and village.
Agriculture is by far the largest zoned area, followed by conservation and residential, with small areas for business and industrial and a few small spots for village.
Each zone has different permitted and conditional uses with their own dimensional requirements for buildings.
For example, the agriculture zone allows for agricultural uses, as well as churches, educational businesses, single-family homes, duplexes, manufactured homes, farm markets, kennels, forestry services, home occupations and veterinarian clinics.
The members of the steering committee planning board are Dick Burns, Layne Kind, Julie Ochs, Amy Molloy, Suzanne Peoples and Leonard Stewart.
Brandi Rosselli, an engineer with Pittsburgh-based Mackin Engineering and Consultants, is working with the committee on the new zoning.
She said they are still in early talks about zoning, but said she expects there to not be any drastic changes, only to “clean up” some terminology and definitions to make the document easier to understand.
A committee meeting was held on Wednesday, in which talks centered on setbacks for cemeteries, oil and gas regulations and cellular towers.
Rosselli said the committee will need to figure out, in the zoning, the regulations for cell towers and where they should be located in the township.
The new comprehensive plan was adopted in July, with consultation work from Mackin Engineering. The previous plan was adopted in 1991.
One of the highlights of the plan is to help those who do not have highispeed internet, which is a majority of residents, by setting up new broadband, as well as help with cellular service.
The plan states there is a proposal for a new cell tower about a half-mile from the Slippery Rock exit off Interstate 79, with the township to use its $79,600 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to address broadband.
The plan states utilities and roads will need to be maintained and upgraded in the future, as well the public park and ball field along Plain Grove Road.
The main goals of the plan are environmental protection, providing a complete infrastructure system by planning for improvements and working with appropriate partners, provide and meet and needs of residents and develop outreach methods to inform them of what is happening in the township, continue the reputation of the township being a good place to live, work, and raise a family and making sure the township’s natural amenities and character are maintained.
To read the full comprehensive plan, visit plaingrovetwp.org and click on the comprehensive tab.
Plain Grove consists of 17.9 square miles of land with a total population of 777, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.
