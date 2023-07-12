Plain Grove Township will shine brightly on Sunday and Monday as the host for the 20K and 40K bicycle portion of the National Senior Games Association.
The Games kicked off in Pittsburgh on July 7 and will go until Tuesday.
Visit Lawrence County partnered with VisitPittsburgh and the Senior Games Association to bring the cycling portion of the games to Plain Grove Township.
The association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to motivating active adults to lead a healthy lifestyle through the senior games movement. The Games, a 20-sport, biennial competition for men and women 50 and over, is the largest multi-sport event in the world for seniors — it’s considered the Senior Olympics.
“We at Plain Grove Township feel honored that the National Senior Games have selected our township as a place to hold the 10K and 20K cycling competition," said Jeff Bishop, Plain Grove Township supervisor. "It is exciting and great to work with them.”
The Lawrence County commissioners have been involved in the process too, along with Visit Lawrence County.
Volunteers are still needed and welcome to join in the fun. Anyone interested in finding out more information is directed to contact Visit Lawrence County at (724) 654-8408 or email info@VisitLawrenceCounty.com
Visit Lawrence County will connect you to the volunteer sign-up sheet for either or both days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.