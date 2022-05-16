Greenwood Cemetery

The following volunteers helped to place flags on veterans’ graves Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery.

Virginia Hamilton, Chuck Ellenberger, Braden Arbogast, David McIltrot, Art Herb, Jim Stock, Richard Regna, Bradley Ward, Bob Knis, Kevin Mellott

Rick Morgan, Dave Dotson, Stephanie Elisco, Joseph Mastropietro, Giavanna Mastropietro, Robin Haas, Jean Haas, Doug Farninger, Alex Peffer, Mike Dudo

Vince Tyler, Cedric Tyler, Sean Tyler, Bill Schafer, Shirley Schafer, Bob Lizewski, Carol Lizewski, Amy Goldstein, Scott Haas, Jeff Marweg, Caden Narlee.

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.