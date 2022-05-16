Even as they placed the flags, they shook their heads.
The following volunteers helped to place flags on veterans’ graves Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery.
Virginia Hamilton, Chuck Ellenberger, Braden Arbogast, David McIltrot, Art Herb, Jim Stock, Richard Regna, Bradley Ward, Bob Knis, Kevin Mellott
Rick Morgan, Dave Dotson, Stephanie Elisco, Joseph Mastropietro, Giavanna Mastropietro, Robin Haas, Jean Haas, Doug Farninger, Alex Peffer, Mike Dudo
Vince Tyler, Cedric Tyler, Sean Tyler, Bill Schafer, Shirley Schafer, Bob Lizewski, Carol Lizewski, Amy Goldstein, Scott Haas, Jeff Marweg, Caden Narlee.
